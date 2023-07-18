BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 29

  • New Islamic year will begin on Thursday (July 20)
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2023 08:53pm

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Tuesday that the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was not sighted in Pakistan, and Youm-e-Ashura would fall on Saturday, July 29, Aaj News reported.

The development means the new Islamic year will begin on Thursday (July 20).

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was presided over by its Chairman, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad. The meeting took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta.

Representatives of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony attended the meeting.

