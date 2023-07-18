BAFL 34.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
DGKC 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FABL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.46%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
MLCF 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.36%)
OGDC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PPL 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.62%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.32%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
TRG 104.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.5%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 03:31pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that Pakistan is now in the ‘safe zone’ after efforts of the incumbent government, which is reflected in the significant decline in current account deficit in fiscal year 2022-23.

In a video message, Dar said the country’s current account posted a fourth successive surplus of $334 million in June 2023, as compared to a deficit of $2.321 billion in the same period last year.

“As a result of these surpluses, the deficit in fiscal year 2022-23 clocked in at $2.56 billion, as compared to $17.48 billion in FY22,” he said.

Dar said the improvement is due to the financial management of the incumbent government.

“We have not only averted a potential default but also ensured timely payments of all international obligations.

“I would laud the efforts of the Prime Minister and my financial team alongside the central bank’s team for their financial management. These are the reasons why Pakistan averted a default.

“Pakistan is in the safe zone,” said Dar.

The minister shared that the financial team intends to meet its external financial obligation by the end of its tenure.

“Despite these payments, the government also intends to enhance the foreign exchange reserves to $14-15 billion by the end of its tenure, which is set to expire in August,” he said.

China’s Exim Bank rolled over a $600-million loan on Monday, informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

This was in addition to over $5 billion in loans that China has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months, according to Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan has relied on external debt and rollover of loans to help its depleting level of foreign exchange reserves, and also recently entered a shorter, nine-month Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the expiry of its previous bailout programme.

Pakistan Economy State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ishaq Dar CAD Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif current account surplus

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Jul 18, 2023 03:52pm
Do not believe this liar. He is a disaster for the country. Get rid of him asap.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Military trials: SC dismisses govt’s request for a full court

Pakistan’s REER moves marginally upward to 87.75 in June 2023

Ton-up Shakeel helps Pakistan stretch lead in Galle Test

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

Read more stories