US CG Karachi launches science project winners on Voyage to Space Camp

KARACHI: Through a US government-funded grant, 24 Pakistani female and male students from three schools in Karachi are currently participating in the US Space and Rocket Centre’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

US Consulate General Karachi collaborated with its implementing partner – The Dawood Foundation’s (TDF) Magnifi Science Centre – to promote and expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in 50 schools in Karachi. This US grant was comprised of three components: STEM training for 100 Pakistani teachers; educational field trips of over 1,000 students to the Magnifi Science Centre; and a culminating science project competition.

As Consul General Nicole Theriot remarked, “I am thrilled that we were able to send such bright and talented young students to Space Camp in the United States as a reward for their creativity and commitment to further developing Pakistan through green technologies and entrepreneurship. We are proud to promote the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, focused on supporting Pakistan as it strengthens climate resilience, pursues energy transformation, and fosters inclusive and sustainable economic growth. I’m confident these students will continue to grow in their education and make important contributions to Pakistan- and the world - to help meet the pressing needs of the present and future!”

