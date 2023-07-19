BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US CG Karachi launches science project winners on Voyage to Space Camp

Press Release Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: Through a US government-funded grant, 24 Pakistani female and male students from three schools in Karachi are currently participating in the US Space and Rocket Centre’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

US Consulate General Karachi collaborated with its implementing partner – The Dawood Foundation’s (TDF) Magnifi Science Centre – to promote and expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in 50 schools in Karachi. This US grant was comprised of three components: STEM training for 100 Pakistani teachers; educational field trips of over 1,000 students to the Magnifi Science Centre; and a culminating science project competition.

As Consul General Nicole Theriot remarked, “I am thrilled that we were able to send such bright and talented young students to Space Camp in the United States as a reward for their creativity and commitment to further developing Pakistan through green technologies and entrepreneurship. We are proud to promote the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, focused on supporting Pakistan as it strengthens climate resilience, pursues energy transformation, and fosters inclusive and sustainable economic growth. I’m confident these students will continue to grow in their education and make important contributions to Pakistan- and the world - to help meet the pressing needs of the present and future!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US government STEM TDF Space Camp

Comments

1000 characters

US CG Karachi launches science project winners on Voyage to Space Camp

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories