BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip as Richemont, China data drag

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

PARIS: European shares fell on Monday as Richemont led a slide among luxury firms on weaker-than-expected organic sales growth and as lacklustre economic growth in China raised concerns about demand from the world’s second-biggest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.6% lower, with luxury giants at the forefront of the selling pressure.

Shares of the world’s second-biggest luxury firm, Richemont, dropped 10.4% in their sharpest one-day percentage fall in over a year after weakness in the Americas weighed on first-quarter organic sales growth.

Other luxury giants, including LVMH, Europe’s most valuable company, Hermes, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kering shed between 1% and 4.2%.

The personal and household goods index, housing luxury firms, was the biggest sectoral loser, down 2.6%.

The Swiss Market index and luxury-heavy French stocks both fell over 1% to lead regional declines.

Further hurting sentiment was data that signalled China’s economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter on weaker demand, raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus.

“The Chinese market is not growing as fast as everyone expected and we know that this is a very big catalyst European equities have been riding on since the beginning of the year,” said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

The mining sector was the second-biggest decliner, down 2.1%, as concerns about demand from top consumer China weighed on metal prices..

Belgium’s Argenx SE jumped 31.0% to the top of the STOXX 600 as its muscle-weakening disease drug met its main goal.

Brussels stocks jumped 3.4%, outperforming the rest of Europe and recording their best day since early March 2022.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index logged its biggest weekly percentage gain since the end of March in the previous week on hopes the Federal Reserve could wind up its rate hike cycle soon after July, given cooling US inflation.

However, analysts have cautioned that other major central banks, particularly the Bank of England, have further to go in terms of tightening.

Earnings are also a big focus, with heavyweights such as Tesla expected to issue results this week, after big US banks kicked off the second-quarter results season on Friday.

China European shares US inflation Anthi Tsouvali

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slip as Richemont, China data drag

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories