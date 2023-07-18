Marriyum slams PTI for not honouring commitments to IFIs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government destroyed the country’s economy during its tenure as the PTI chief did not honour commitments made to the international financial institutions.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, she said PTI government had led the country closer to bankruptcy, saying the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government in the past 14 months had not only saved the country from default but also stabilised the economy and provided relief to the masses.

She recounted: "The country was dealing with the flour, sugar, power, and gas crises during the PTI’s tenure. The incumbent government has prevented the country from getting default during the last 14 months.”

Aurangzeb praised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “If anyone managed to complete the IMF programme, it was Nawaz Sharif in 2016.” She added that Nawaz Sharif as prime minister brought China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), resolved high inflation-related issues, installed power projects and brought relief to the lives of the common countrymen. At the same time, the country was purged of the mess of terrorism and peace was restored in the country, she maintained.

While highlighting the achievements of the PDM-led government in various sectors, she regretted that the previous government of the PTI during 44 months’ rule only focused on political victimisation of the opponents regardless of their party affiliation, destruction of the economy, plundering national wealth, and leaving the country on the verge of default.

The minister said that “we are leaving behind a stabilised economy and the dividends of which are also coming to the fore.” She said various sectors including information technology (IT) and energy were attracting investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

She said the government has added 3,900 megawatts of electricity during the last 14 months, adding that not a single megawatt was added by the PTI government over four years. She said “we have reduced our dependence on imported furnace oil for electricity generation to zero.”

The minister saidt the discounted oil had started arriving from Russia while “we have also signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for cheap liquefied natural gas (LNG) aiming at providing relief to the masses by resolving the energy crisis.”

Alluding to the measures taken by the government for the relief and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas, she said despite a difficult economic situation, direct cash assistance was given to the flood victims under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). She said “we also gave Kissan package to turn the challenge of flood into an opportunity for the farmers resultantly; the country registered a record wheat crop this year.”

The minister said the budgetary allocations of BISP had been enhanced by 72 percent to 465 billion rupees as well as enhancing the financial assistance under the BISP by 25 percent. She said various schemes including that of laptop had been revived under the Prime Minister Youth Programme to empower the youth, saying only under that account a huge amount of Rs80 billion was budgeted.

The minister said Ramazan Package was also given to provide essential commodities to the people at reduced prices through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC). She said it was also the first time that "free flour" was provided to extend relief to the common man.

The minister said a package of Rs20 billion was also given for the rural areas of the federal capital. She said metro buses were plying on various routes of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. “No sector of the federal capital is without a mass transit system. She said an Olympic village was also being established in Islamabad to engage the youth in sports activities.

Responding to a question, the information minister said the caretaker setup would be announced after consultations between the prime minister and the opposition leader in the National Assembly in accordance with the procedure laid down in the constitution.

The minister said that from 2013 to 2018, the PTI befooled people on tall claims of construction of 350 dams and the party had continually applied the same strategy of befooling the masses till that day. She said the PTI chief tried to sabotage Pakistan’s deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and now the people would not tolerate any sabotage move. She said the government of Pakistan would complete the IMF programme by implementing all the points agreed in the pact to financially stabilise the country, saying that economic stability would improve the life of the common man.

The minister said if the government wanted, the PTI chief at present would have been in jail, as he started against the opposition soon after coming into power. “The one calling the thief is not responding today, they are printing a detailed report regarding the 14 months, if there could be improvement in 14 months, why could it not be improved in the last four years?”

Aurangzeb further said “those who started and installed ‘project Imran Khan’, today are ashamed of their actions.” She said the current government would complete its constitutional term, the election supervisors would be in the caretaker setup, the prime minister had already said that the election would be held within 90 days. The minister said her party would continue serving and building the nation after gaining votes again.

Responding to a question, the minister said that only Parvez Khattak could give the answer to the creation of a new party, saying the PTI was a “rented party”.

Responding to another question regarding the disappearance of journalists, the minister said she was totally unaware of such incidents, saying it was tragic news for her and serious notice would be taken. She said the matter would be taken up with all the security agencies and the media would be briefed on the situation.

