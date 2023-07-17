BAFL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.53%)
World

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers to discuss grain deal, Erdogan says

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 04:11pm

ISTANBUL: The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers will discuss the Black Sea grain deal on Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that he hoped for progress on the issue after Moscow said it was suspending its participation.

“I hope that with this discussion, we can make some progress and continue on our way without a pause,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters shortly after Moscow said it was halted its participation in the deal.

Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has ‘de facto ended’

Erdogan said he may also speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin before they meet in person in August.

Tayyip Erdogan Ukraine grain deal grain export deal

