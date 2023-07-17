BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US extending a helping hand to KP govt to digitise land records

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

PESHAWAR: The US government is partnering with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen transparency and accuracy in the land records and registration system, promoting economic growth and investment in the seven subdivisions of the newly merged districts.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided equipment worth $5 million dollars to the KP Board of Revenue to augment its capacity for accurate land measurements. A ceremony held in this regard was also attended by the US Ambassador, Donald Blome.

The United States also announced a new partnership to empower the Ombudsperson Secretariat by providing training to Ombudsperson staff on women’s rights and land settlement regulations.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the Ombudsperson’s crucial role in safeguarding women’s rights to property and inheritance.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Member of Revenue (SMBR) Ikramullah Khan said that the board is digitizing the entire land record system in seven subdivisions of the newly merged districts to benefit the people by increasing efficiency, accuracy, and convenience of the institution.

The Ambassador Blome also joined Inspector General Akhtar Hayat and KP Police Officers in an inauguration ceremony of the recently completed $17.2 million Joint Police Training Centre in Nowshera.

The inauguration marks the end of the 12-year project funded by the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The centre is the largest construction project ever completed by INL in Pakistan. Implemented by the UN Development Program (UNDP), the completion of this project has enabled the training centre to increase its training capacity to 1,700 personnel at one time.

The project constructed 75 buildings, including academic buildings, a health unit, men’s and women’s hostels, and a multi-purpose hall. Ambassador Blome and Inspector General of KP Police Hayat also signed an agreement to deliver $3 million in life-saving armoured vehicles, bullet-proof vests, and helmets to the KP Police.

Addressing the ceremony, the US ambassador said that this investment will have a lasting positive impact. The strengthening of law enforcement presence and the writ of government in remote areas will lead to increased security and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US USAID KP govt Donald Blome land records

Comments

1000 characters

US extending a helping hand to KP govt to digitise land records

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories