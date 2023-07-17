US extending a helping hand to KP govt to digitise land records

PESHAWAR: The US government is partnering with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen transparency and accuracy in the land records and registration system, promoting economic growth and investment in the seven subdivisions of the newly merged districts.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided equipment worth $5 million dollars to the KP Board of Revenue to augment its capacity for accurate land measurements. A ceremony held in this regard was also attended by the US Ambassador, Donald Blome.

The United States also announced a new partnership to empower the Ombudsperson Secretariat by providing training to Ombudsperson staff on women’s rights and land settlement regulations.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the Ombudsperson’s crucial role in safeguarding women’s rights to property and inheritance.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Member of Revenue (SMBR) Ikramullah Khan said that the board is digitizing the entire land record system in seven subdivisions of the newly merged districts to benefit the people by increasing efficiency, accuracy, and convenience of the institution.

The Ambassador Blome also joined Inspector General Akhtar Hayat and KP Police Officers in an inauguration ceremony of the recently completed $17.2 million Joint Police Training Centre in Nowshera.

The inauguration marks the end of the 12-year project funded by the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The centre is the largest construction project ever completed by INL in Pakistan. Implemented by the UN Development Program (UNDP), the completion of this project has enabled the training centre to increase its training capacity to 1,700 personnel at one time.

The project constructed 75 buildings, including academic buildings, a health unit, men’s and women’s hostels, and a multi-purpose hall. Ambassador Blome and Inspector General of KP Police Hayat also signed an agreement to deliver $3 million in life-saving armoured vehicles, bullet-proof vests, and helmets to the KP Police.

Addressing the ceremony, the US ambassador said that this investment will have a lasting positive impact. The strengthening of law enforcement presence and the writ of government in remote areas will lead to increased security and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023