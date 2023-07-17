Sindh: MQM-P leader calls for judicious use of revenues

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that only MQM can take the country forward.

Addressing a function given by MQM in honour of the Hindu community, he said there were voices that this was a failed state and under this system, it was impossible to take the country forward now.

He added the 18th amendment was passed and it gave power to provinces as 56 percent share has been given to the provinces under the National Finance Commission.

He further said that more than “One thousand billion rupees are given to Sindh annually and Sindh collects more than Rs 300 billion in taxes from Karachi thus 1400 billion rupees are received by Sindh annually but the chief minister has control over all the resources,” Mr Kamal said.