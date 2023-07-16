BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has declared that the complex regulatory regime has created regulatory burden for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and increased their cost of doing business.

According to an analysis of the CCP on the SME sector, the general sales tax (GST) revealed the complexity of the tax system in Pakistan. It has demarcated the country into five competing tax jurisdictions, creating high compliance costs for businesses. Businesses operating across the country need to submit 60 tax returns annually and sales tax refunds take an average time of 18 months.

The tax base is split into goods and services, with the power to tax them separately vested with the federal and provincial governments, respectively. The base is further broken down geographically, as each province has the power to tax services supplied within its jurisdiction and levy its own tax rates on these services.

SME sector: SMEDA, CCP join hands to create conducive policy environment

This fragmentation has led to inter-provincial and federal-provincial jurisdictional conflicts, resulting in double taxation, exporting of taxes to other provinces, tax evasion, and consequently extremely high costs of compliance for businesses, especially SMEs with a small capital base, whose clientele is located nationally.

To sum up, strengthening the credit guarantee system and availability of funding will determine the financing to SMEs by the FIs. Rather than ‘moral persuasion’ as indicated in the said policy to be adopted by SBP to encourage banks to lend in the sector, the credit guarantee system needs to be strengthened, and in the absence of guaranteed credit, even achieving the indicative targets set by the SBP may not be achieved.

In 2019, Pakistan ranked 108th out of 190 countries on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index. In comparison, India ranked 62nd, Malaysia 12th, U.A.E 16th, and South Korea 5th.162 The Ease of Doing Business Index is based on ten factors: starting a business, dealing with permits, getting electricity, registering property, availability of credit, protecting minority investors, payment of taxes, trading across borders, contract enforcement, and resolving insolvency.163 There are at least 12 different categories of general regulatory layers that are applicable to all firms doing business in Pakistan (and four additional administrative processes for foreign companies).

Administration and implementation of business regulations are based on cumbersome processes with inconsistent implementation and enforcement. A total of 50 laws and numerous secondary regulations are enforced by over 40 national and subnational agencies and departments through various NOCs, permits, and licenses in regulating the manufacturing sector.

The multiplicity of regulations, and their fragmentation across different levels of government, together with their ad hoc and mostly manual administration, exposes the system to rent-seeking behaviour, which has served as a major deterrent to private investment in the country.

In recent years, the government has taken steps to simplify, automate and integrate regulatory processes across the federal and provincial authorities under the Better Business Regulation, the CCP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Taxes SBP Competition Commission of Pakistan FBR GST businesses SME CCP Small and Medium Enterprises SME Sector tax returns

Comments

1000 characters

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories