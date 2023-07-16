BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

INP Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday voiced grave concerns over the existence of safe havens for terrorists in Afghanistan, urging the Taliban government to take decisive action in dismantling these hideouts as they pose threats to Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

The concerns were voiced in the wake of recent military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan, where 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while combating terrorist elements.

The civil and military leadership of Pakistan is increasingly dissatisfied with the measures taken by the Afghan government against Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and other terrorist groups operating on Afghan soil.

9 soldiers martyred after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

In a statement released earlier, the military top brass also expressed their concern over the availability of “safe havens and liberty of action” to the TTP in Afghanistan emphasising that the Afghan interim government must uphold its commitments made in the Doha agreement and not allow its soil to be used for perpetrating terror against any country.

Defense Minister Asif took to Twitter to rebuke the Afghan government, accusing for neglecting their duties as a neighbouring and fraternal country.

He highlighted the long-standing support Pakistan has provided to Afghan refugees, hosting five to six million of them for several decades, ensuring their rights are intact.

However, he criticised the fact that terrorists who have shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil. Asserting that the ongoing situation could no longer persist, the minister stated that Pakistan would utilize all possible resources and measures to safeguard its territory and citizens.

Pakistan TTP Afghanistan Balochistan Pakistan Army Kabul Terrorist attack terrorists Khawaja Asif Defense Minister Pakistan Security forces soldiers martyred Zhob Garrison attack

Comments

1000 characters

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories