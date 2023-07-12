9 soldiers martyred after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

Nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Wednesday after militants attacked the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan, Aaj News reported.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced late Wednesday that the clearance operation at Zhob Cantt had been completed.

"In total 5 terrorists have been sent to hell during the operation. However, five soldiers who while fighting gallantly got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced shahadat taking the figure to a total of 9 x shaheeds," the press release said.

Earlier, ISPR said the ''Initial attempts of the terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty," said ISPR. "In the ensuing exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary.

"Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan," ISPR said.

Last week, two security personnel embraced martyrdom and another soldier was injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists at Balor area in Balochistan.

ISPR said a combat patrol of security forces was initiated in general areas of Balor, after credible intelligence with respect to move of a group of terrorists in Hoshab area.

The group was linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting improvised explosive devices, the press release said.