ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the extension of the tenure of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court (PHC) by six months. The president approved the extension of the tenure of justices, Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan, and Dr Khurshid Iqbal.

The extension of tenure will be applicable from 18 July 2023. The president approved the extension on the advice of the prime minister.

