Sutlej River returning to normal flow in Kasur

INP Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KASUR: Sutlej River is coming back to normal flow at Ganda Singh Wala in Kasur district with water flow continuously plunging on early Friday.

The water flow in Sutlej River near Kasur have decreased to 90,000 cusecs from the alarming level of 1,15,000 cusecs. In total, 15 villages were affected by the increased water flow after Indian water aggression. 11,000 out of 18000 total resident of villages under flood threat were rescued to safe spots.

Previously, the government issued instructions to PDMA Punjab, security forces and local administration to monitor the situation continuously while maintaining active communication. On the other hand, caretaker CM Punjab said River Chenab’s outpour submerged 40 villages in Jhang.

Emergency Services Secretary said 83 boats and over 300 rescue officials took part in flood rescue operations in the affected area after caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered sending additional 55 boats and their operators from the districts adjoining Kasur. More than 1,100 flood relief workers are providing their services in the affected areas.

Thousand hectares of land have been inundated by the flood caused by increased water flow, however the water levels have started to diminish now. The water level at Head Ganda Singh has now reduced to 22 feet from 25 feet. However, the farmers are advised to plan their activities according to the weather forecast as the monsoon is once again predicted to pour-in.

The Met Office said new monsoon will affect Pakistan from July 13 to 17 as monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 12 (evening) which are likely to intensify on 14th.

It is being speculated that India is going to release water again into the river because of persistent rains in the catchment areas. It was in 1988 that Pakistan had witnessed worst flooding in the two eastern rivers – Ravi and Sutlej – which devastated crops and livelihoods over hundreds of thousands of acres.

Threats of heavy rains causing urban flooding in low-lying is still alive in the areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to 17 as well as triggering landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

