BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
DGKC 57.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
OGDC 86.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.15%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 103.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
UNITY 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -69.5 (-1.5%)
BR30 15,937 Decreased By -278.1 (-1.72%)
KSE100 45,325 Decreased By -528.6 (-1.15%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -214.4 (-1.31%)
  • Important updates from July 13, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Blinken welcomes Pakistan-IMF deal, says US ‘stands by Pakistani people’

  • Rupee sees appreciation after IMF board’s nod, settles at 276.46 against US dollar

  • World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

  • Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 settles 0.54% lower

  • Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

  • IMF deposits $1.2bn in SBP: Ishaq Dar

  • Haji Gulbar Khan elected Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

  • After SBA approval, this is how IMF projects Pakistan’s economy will perform in FY24

  • Law Minister says 99% work completed on electoral reforms

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $61mn, stand at $4.52bn

