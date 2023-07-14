Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Blinken welcomes Pakistan-IMF deal, says US ‘stands by Pakistani people’

Rupee sees appreciation after IMF board’s nod, settles at 276.46 against US dollar

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 settles 0.54% lower

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

IMF deposits $1.2bn in SBP: Ishaq Dar

Haji Gulbar Khan elected Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

After SBA approval, this is how IMF projects Pakistan’s economy will perform in FY24

Law Minister says 99% work completed on electoral reforms

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $61mn, stand at $4.52bn

