BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
BIPL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.26%)
DGKC 57.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.55%)
FABL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.66%)
HBL 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.28%)
HUBC 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.85%)
OGDC 86.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
PAEL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 88.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.4%)
PPL 69.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.6%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $61mn, stand at $4.52bn

  • Receipts from IMF, Saudi Arabia, UAE to be reflected in next week’s data
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 07:40pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $61 million, clocking in at nearly $4.52 billion as of July 3, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.84 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.31 billion.

“During the week ended on July 7, 2023, SBP reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million,” cited SBP statement.

“Subsequently, during the current week, SBP received inflow of $2 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from United Arab Emirates and around $1.2 billion from IMF. These inflows will be reflected in SBP’s forex reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.”

Last week, SBP reserves surged $393 million to $4.46 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the receipt of $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The development gave a much-needed boost to the economy reeling from dollar shortage and runaway inflation.

“I would like to share the information that the IMF has deposited $1.2 billion upfront payment in the account of SBP,” said Dar in a news briefing.

“Last night, the IMF Executive Board approved the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).”

On Wednesday, United Arab Emirates (UAE) deposited $1 billion in Pakistan’s central bank while on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia extended assistance worth $2 billion to Pakistan.

In total, $4.2 billion have been received by Pakistan over the past 3 days.

These additions to the reserves will be reflected in next week’s data. Dar expects Pakistan’s reserves to close at $14 billion next week.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP forex reserves SBP reserves Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves dollar reserves Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $61mn, stand at $4.52bn

IMF deposits $1.2bn in SBP: Ishaq Dar

Rupee sees appreciation after IMF board’s nod, settles at 276.46 against US dollar

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 settles 0.54% lower

Sherry Rehman warns of urban flooding in Punjab as PMD predicts rains from today

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Haji Gulbar Khan elected Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

Law Minister says 99% work completed on electoral reforms

India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Read more stories