Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued on Thursday bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases pertaining to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the hearing conducted by ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman’s legal team requested an exemption from the hearing for their client.

The legal team informed the court that Imran had to appear in the Lahore High Court today so he would not be able to come to Islamabad.

However, the court issued bailable warrants for Imran and summoned the former PM on July 19.

Last week, the ATC directed Imran to join investigation in five cases registered against him in connection with May 9 riots.

The court extended Imran’s interim bail in all five cases till July 21.

On a court’s query, the PTI chief said that he was appearing in courts on a daily basis therefore he was unable to join the investigation.

The PTI chief assured the court to join the investigation when the court asked him to provide a list of dates detailing his court appearances.

On March 20, cases were filed against Imran and other PTI supporters in Ramna police station.

As per the FIR, a mob under the leadership of Imran came to the IHC and tried to enter the court’s premises and broke the main gate and other hurdles put in place.

The mob also damaged official property and threatened officials on duty, the FIR said.