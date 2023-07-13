BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
Law Minister says 99% work completed on electoral reforms

  • Hopes agreed-upon proposal will be drafted by the next week
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 06:28pm

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Thursday that 99 percent of work had been completed on the "much-needed" electoral reforms and hoped that an agreed-upon proposal would be drafted by the next week, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after the third parliamentary meeting on electoral reforms that examined 73 rectification proposals presented before it.

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee was headed by its chairman and Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Committee members, including Law Minister Azam Tarar, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Senator Taj Haider, MNA Afzal Dhandla, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Kamran Murtaza, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary attended the meeting.

PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar attended the session through video conferencing.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Tarar said all parties agreed on the proposed rectifications. He said PTI had objected to a few points, which could be resolved soon.

The law minister said controversial issues, which need further discussion, will be examined on Monday and hoped that an agreed-upon proposal will be drafted next week.

