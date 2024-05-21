AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Pakistan

Sindh announces summer vacations from June 1

  • Vacations in all public and private institutions will end on July 31
BR Web Desk Published May 21, 2024

The Sindh Education Department announced on Tuesday two-month summer vacations in the province.

As per a notification issued today, summer vacations in all public and private institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

Meanwhile, the Government of Punjab a announced a seven-day holiday for public and private schools across the province due to severe heat.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar announced the holidays in a post on X. Rana Sikandar shared a notification issued by the provincial Education Department, which said all the public and private schools would remain closed from May 25 to 31.

The notification added that private schools are allowed to take examinations as scheduled with necessary precautions and safety measures for students.

Maqbool May 21, 2024 04:26pm
As this May heat wave is now an annual event, school summer holidays should be from 20 May to 20 July And Court-holidays reduced appropriately in view of the huge number of pending Cases.
