Sindh announces summer vacations from June 1

The Sindh Education Department announced on Tuesday two-month summer vacations in the province.

As per a notification issued today, summer vacations in all public and private institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

Meanwhile, the Government of Punjab a announced a seven-day holiday for public and private schools across the province due to severe heat.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar announced the holidays in a post on X. Rana Sikandar shared a notification issued by the provincial Education Department, which said all the public and private schools would remain closed from May 25 to 31.

The notification added that private schools are allowed to take examinations as scheduled with necessary precautions and safety measures for students.