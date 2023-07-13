BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
BIPL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.26%)
DGKC 57.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.55%)
FABL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.66%)
HBL 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.28%)
HUBC 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.85%)
OGDC 86.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
PAEL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 88.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.4%)
PPL 69.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.6%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 settles 0.54% lower

  • At close, benchmark index ends at 45,266.96
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 06:07pm

After witnessing a positive trend in the initial hours of trading, profit-taking erased gains at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing 248 points lower on Thursday.

However, both the volume and value of shares traded improved from the previous session.

The index witnessed a mixed trend throughout the day oscillating between an intraday high of 45,971 and a low of 45,255.58.

During the initial hours of trading, the market witnessed a bullish run as investors rejoiced over multiple positive developments on the economic front.

Market experts said the approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on the Stand-By Arrangement and the deposit of funds from Saudi Arabia and the UAE drove the positive sentiment witnessed during the first half of the session.

However, profit-taking kicked in during the closing hours, and the benchmark index settled at 45,266.96, a decrease of 247.99 points or 0.54%.

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

The IMF’s Executive Board on Wednesday approved a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of $3 billion. The Board’s approval allows for immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $1.2 billion from the Washington-based lender on Thursday.

Moreover, earlier during the week, Pakistan also received deposits of $2 billion and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively, a development that gives a massive boost to the country’s low level of foreign exchange reserves.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee inched up against the US dollar, appreciating 0.37% to settle at 276.46 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

Sectors driving the benchmark index lower included banking (100.38 points), technology and communication (66.62 points) and fertilizer (32.33 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 489.2 million from 450.3 million on Wednesday, while the value of shares traded inched up to Rs14.5 billion from Rs13.1 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 55.5 million shares followed by TPL Properties with 42.2 million shares and K-Electric Limited with 30.4 million shares.

Shares of 362 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 142 registered an increase, 191 recorded a fall and 29 remained unchanged.

Saudi Arabia PSX IMF deal IMF and Pakistan IMF staff level agreement IMF SBA UAE deposits

Comments

Ali Asghar Jul 13, 2023 12:48pm
Thulu mairandi, a citizen of occupied nation India previously seen boasting about no approval of IMF for Pakistan and it will default and blah blah blah, irony is he has been boasting about Pakistan's default since over a year and now banging his sorry face in the wall...lol
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

