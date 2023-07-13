BAFL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
BIPL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
BOP 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
DGKC 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.31%)
FABL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
HBL 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.92%)
HUBC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.84%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
OGDC 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.6%)
PIOC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.69%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.22%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.41%)
TRG 105.99 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.18%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.13%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

  • Project aims to provide timely access to quality family planning services free of charge
BR Web Desk Published 13 Jul, 2023 12:27pm

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on Thursday approved $100 million for the Punjab Family Planning Program, as it seeks to increase the utilization of family planning services in the province.

As per a statement, the program will provide timely access to family planning services free of charge.

It will also institutionalize quality of care across the family planning services delivery system, and support public information and advocacy campaigns so that more families are made aware of the benefits of family planning, the World Bank said.

“This important program aims to achieve universal access to reproductive healthcare and to raise the usage of family planning methods in Punjab to 60% by 2030,” Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“This is critical for Pakistan’s development, as excessive population growth rates hampers development, slows the accumulation of human capital, and contributes to keeping families in poverty,” he said.

As per the statement, the program will scale up innovations, such as clinical franchising, voucher schemes, and family planning counseling through community leaders, which have been piloted in different districts of Punjab and have shown improvements in family planning outcomes.

The program will reach areas and communities that have limited or no access to family planning services. It will scale up the voucher incentive scheme, social marketing, male and community leaders’ engagement and youth platforms for increasing utilization of family planning services.

It will also improve the interpersonal communication skills of family planning service providers.

“Family planning enables couples to make informed choices about the number of children they want to have, and when they want to have them,” said Manav Bhattarai, Team Leader for the program.

“Enabling individuals to plan their families helps prevent unplanned or unintended pregnancies, ultimately leading to a decrease in overall fertility rates.”

The World Bank shared the program will be implemented in all districts through the service delivery networks of the Population Welfare Department and the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the two project implementing agencies.

It uses the Program-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument which links the disbursement of funds directly to the achievement of specific program results.

Last week, the World Bank’s BoD approved $46 million in financing for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizen-Centered Service Delivery Project.

World Bank Pakistan Economy funding Punjab Healthcare Punjab Family Planning Program

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Intra-day update: rupee sees appreciation after IMF board approval

Intra-day update: KSE-100 moves close to 46,000 as investors cheer dollar inflows

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

Read more stories