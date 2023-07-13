BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: The State Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Wednesday said that talks with Russia are continuing to buy a second shipment of discounted crude oil.

Speaking at a presser, he said that there was no scenario under which the country was not benefiting from Russian crude as “we are finalising another cargo”.

He said that the first cargo of 100,000 tons of Russian Urals had been successfully tested at the state-run Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), despite limitations such as higher freight and insurance costs, and producing more furnace oil after refining compared with Arabian light oil.

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

“It [Russian oil] will still benefit us,” he added.

However, he did not disclose the quantity of oil under discussion for the second consignment.

He also declined to give the details on the price or discount of the first shipment.

Malik said that a private entity, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) had also been asked to import Russian crude. “We have also requested Parco’s board to consider and import it,” he said.

About imports of petroleum products, he said “Our deal with Russia will benefit us in all aspects while agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan are in the process of finalization”.

Meanwhile, he strongly denounced Israel’s comments on Pakistan particularly on the human rights situation at the time when Israel itself has a history of massive human rights violations.

He alleged that it is surprising that Israel’s comments come in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which “instigated, planned, and carried out violent attacks against state institutions and buildings on May 9”.

“It’s a fact that Israel has been oppressing Palestinian people for decades, mercilessly killing innocent civilians and children, and now it talks about human rights violations in Pakistan which is absurd,” he regretted.

REUTERS ADDS: Pakistan got into Russian the deal in part to save on foreign exchange reserves, which are used mainly on oil imports.

The country has been facing an acute balance of payment crisis, with its central bank reserves barely sufficient to cover a month of controlled imports. It was teetering on the verge of default before securing a $3 billion bailout from International Monetary Fund late last month.

OPPORTUNITY

Pakistan’s demand gives Moscow a new outlet to add to growing sales to India and China, as it redirects oil from Western markets because of the Ukraine conflict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Crude Oil PARCO Russian oil Pakistan Refinery Limited PRL OIL IMPORTS Russian crude oil Musadik Malik Minister of State for Petroleum Pakistan Russia oil deal Russian crude shipments discounted Russian oil oil cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories