LHC restrain appointment of Treasurer at FAU

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has restrained the caretaker government of Punjab from finalizing the process for the appointment of Treasurer at the Faisalabad Agriculture University.

The court passed order on petition of one of candidate for the post Dr Kashif Hamid and sought replies from the respondents by July 14.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that although the impugned post was advertised by the elected government on November 15 last the same had not yet been finalized. He said it was beyond the constitutional mandate of the caretaker government to make any permanent appointments. He said all the impugned process for the appointment was in sheer violation of the Constitution and liable to be set aside.

