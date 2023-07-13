KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 12, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Agha Steel Ind. 100 12.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 12.80 Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 81,200 6.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,200 6.50 Ghani Osman Sec. Fauji Cement 2,000 13.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 13.40 Chase Securities Gharibwal Cement 661,500 15.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 661,500 15.45 Chase Securities Gul Ahmed 100,000 19.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.15 JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 39,500 571.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 39,500 571.00 Zafar Sec. Meezan Bank 3,500 103.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 103.80 MRA Securities Nishat Power 20,000 18.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 18.32 MRA Securities P.S.O 6 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6 130.00 SAZ Capital Pak Petroleum 20,000 72.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 72.50 ASDA Sec. Service Ind. Ltd. 2,500 325.00 Growth Sec. 17,500 283.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 288.69 Taurus Sec. Shezan International 25,000 125.00 Taurus Sec. 25,000 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 125.00 MRA Securities TPL Properties 5,000 13.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 13.80 Zillion Capital Unity Foods Ltd 200,000 20.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 20.02 AKD Sec. WorldCall Telecom 10,000,000 1.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.32 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,202,806 ===========================================================================================

