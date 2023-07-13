KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 12, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Agha Steel Ind. 100 12.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 12.80
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 81,200 6.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,200 6.50
Ghani Osman Sec. Fauji Cement 2,000 13.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 13.40
Chase Securities Gharibwal Cement 661,500 15.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 661,500 15.45
Chase Securities Gul Ahmed 100,000 19.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.15
JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 39,500 571.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 39,500 571.00
Zafar Sec. Meezan Bank 3,500 103.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 103.80
MRA Securities Nishat Power 20,000 18.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 18.32
MRA Securities P.S.O 6 130.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6 130.00
SAZ Capital Pak Petroleum 20,000 72.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 72.50
ASDA Sec. Service Ind. Ltd. 2,500 325.00
Growth Sec. 17,500 283.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 288.69
Taurus Sec. Shezan International 25,000 125.00
Taurus Sec. 25,000 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 125.00
MRA Securities TPL Properties 5,000 13.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 13.80
Zillion Capital Unity Foods Ltd 200,000 20.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 20.02
AKD Sec. WorldCall Telecom 10,000,000 1.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.32
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,202,806
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments