Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 12, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap.               Agha Steel Ind.                              100         12.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     100         12.80
Sherman Sec.                 Aisha Steel Mills                         81,200          6.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  81,200          6.50
Ghani Osman Sec.             Fauji Cement                               2,000         13.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000         13.40
Chase Securities             Gharibwal Cement                         661,500         15.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 661,500         15.45
Chase Securities             Gul Ahmed                                100,000         19.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000         19.15
JS Global Cap.               Lucky Cement                              39,500        571.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  39,500        571.00
Zafar Sec.                   Meezan Bank                                3,500        103.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,500        103.80
MRA Securities               Nishat Power                              20,000         18.32
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  20,000         18.32
MRA Securities               P.S.O                                          6        130.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       6        130.00
SAZ Capital                  Pak Petroleum                             20,000         72.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  20,000         72.50
ASDA Sec.                    Service Ind. Ltd.                          2,500        325.00
Growth Sec.                                                            17,500        283.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  20,000        288.69
Taurus Sec.                  Shezan International                      25,000        125.00
Taurus Sec.                                                            25,000        125.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000        125.00
MRA Securities               TPL Properties                             5,000         13.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000         13.80
Zillion Capital              Unity Foods Ltd                          200,000         20.02
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,000         20.02
AKD Sec.                     WorldCall Telecom                     10,000,000          1.32
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000,000          1.32
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        11,202,806
===========================================================================================

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

