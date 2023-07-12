BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan negotiating for a second discounted Russia crude shipment

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 07:06pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is negotiating to buy a second shipment of discounted Russian crude oil, the South Asian country’s petroleum minister said on Wednesday.

Musadiq Malik told reporters there was no scenario where the country was “not benefiting” from Russian crude and added that Pakistan was “finalising another cargo”.

The first cargo of Russian Urals docked at Karachi port last month and was paid for in China’s currency. Islamabad made the first purchase in April.

Pakistan got into Russian the deal in part to save on foreign exchange reserves, which are eaten up mainly by oil imports.

The country has been facing an acute balance of payment crisis, with its central bank reserves barely sufficient to cover a month of controlled imports.

Pakistan Russian crude oil Musadiq Malik Russia crude shipment

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan negotiating for a second discounted Russia crude shipment

Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

PM Shehbaz hopes IMF board will approve $3 billion bailout

Majority owners of offshore holding seek direct stake in Pakistan’s K-Electric

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

10 killed in Lahore house fire

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: UN rights body passes Pakistan motion on religious hatred

Read more stories