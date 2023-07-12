BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
Zambia focused on football ahead of first Women’s World Cup campaign

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 11:02am
Zambia will be focusing resolutely on the football in their first appearance at the Women’s World Cup, captain Barbra Banda said on the squad’s arrival in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Allegations of sexual abuse in the Zambian women’s national team set-up surfaced on social media last year and are the subject of investigations by the country’s FA and FIFA.

Coach Bruce Mwape offered a curt “no comment” when asked about the allegations and forward Banda said the players had their minds firmly on their tournament opener against former world champions Japan on July 22.

“I’m not in a position of answering that because I’m just a player, my job is to be on the pitch, not on the technical side,” Banda told reporters in Hamilton.

Football: Women’s World Cup Group C

“Mostly I think as players our mind is just on the pitch, the rest we leave to the management and whatever comes up it’s up to them. Our job is just to work on the pitch.”

Zambia are ranked 77th in the world but will fancy springing a surprise or two at the World Cup after drawing 3-3 with Switzerland and beating twice world champions Germany 3-2 in friendlies over the last couple of weeks.

“Well, it was a good game for us and a good preparation for the World Cup,” said Banda, who scored three goals over the two matches including the stoppage-time winner against the Germans.

“You know, Germany is not a pushover team but I think we really tried our best and at the end of the day, we carried through maximum points that was important for us.”

After playing Japan at Waikato Stadium, the Zambians take on top European side Spain in Auckland before rounding out their Group C fixtures against Costa Rica back in Hamilton.

“My aim and focus is to the World Cup and my fans, just to get ready for me, I’m there to do my level best and to do what I love most,” Banda added.

