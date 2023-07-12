BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
Pakistan

Zong 4G, Sehat Kahani collaborate in telemedicine services

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

KARACHI: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications operator, is pleased to announce a new chapter in its partnership with Sehat Kahani, a pioneering telemedicine platform. The new collaboration was launched during a contract signing ceremony in Islamabad.

The contract signing between Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani marks an important milestone in their partnership. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, CEO of Sehat Kahani, and representatives from Zong 4G.

Through this collaboration, Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani aim to extend the reach of telemedicine services across Pakistan. Telemedicine has emerged as a game-changer in healthcare, allowing patients to consult healthcare professionals remotely, thereby reducing the barriers of distance and time. By harnessing Zong 4G’s robust network infrastructure and Sehat Kahani’s innovative telemedicine platform, individuals in even the most remote regions will have access to quality healthcare.

This year, Sehat Kahani and Zong 4G plan to increase awareness on a diverse selection of topics in the area of health and mental wellbeing. Their focus will be on oncology, water & air borne diseases, mental wellbeing, and lastly, mother and child health.

Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani have a long-standing relationship, having previously collaborated on various sustainability initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two organizations joined forces to provide free online consultations, ensuring access to healthcare during challenging times.

Furthermore, in the wake of the devastating floods that hit Pakistan in 2022, Sehat Kahani, with unwavering support from Zong 4G, established medical relief camps in the affected areas. This initiative showcased their commitment to delivering healthcare services to those in dire need.

Dr Sara Saeed Khurram expressed her enthusiasm by speaking about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Zong 4G to further strengthen our mission of providing accessible healthcare to all Pakistanis. This collaboration will enable us to expand our telemedicine services and significantly impact the lives of millions.”

In his remarks, Zong 4G’s official spokesperson stated, “We have been increasingly proud of Sehat Kahani in its past efforts in the areas of digital medicine and it gives us great pleasure to join hands again to revolutionize the healthcare landscape of Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

