BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

A ‘charter of economy’

Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed carried by the newspaper on Saturday. The writer, Farhat Ali, has presented an informed perspective on the debates surrounding ‘charter of economy’ by describing it as an ‘an exercise in futility’.

According to him, for example, “While ‘charter of economy’ is yet to be born, the achievements of COD (charter of economy) in favour of state governance and sanctity of democratic structure of the country can well be judged from the current happenings at our state institutions, who are the custodians of the nation’s democracy.

How far has COD worked in people’s interests?” In my view, however, COD has worked in a meaningful way. It has helped reduce animosity between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the principal signatories to the charter or political document.

It has successfully shown its efficacy, so to speak. It has proven to us that reconciliation and cooperation between competing political parties is quite possible.

The unprecedented rise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has, however, underscored the need for all political stakeholders to carry out a revisit of this charter, given the party is now considered the largest political party despite a slew of challenges to its survival the post-May 9 incidents have been posing.

In my view, the birth of a ‘charter of economy’ will be strongly linked to a revisit of ‘charter of democracy’, which needs to be suitably amended or improved upon keeping in view the obtaining political situation, which is undoubtedly characterized by a dreadful impasse, in the country.

Only then can we initiate any meaningful debate on how to solicit across-the-board consensus on ‘charter of democracy’.

Last but not least, the suggestions elicited from the business community and their chambers will be a key to framing or articulating a ‘charter of economy’.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP PTI PMLN Charter of economy May 9 incidents

Comments

1000 characters

A ‘charter of economy’

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

ECP refuses to hold LG polls in Punjab thru EVMs, i-voting

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories