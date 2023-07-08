BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
World

Russian rockets kill eight in eastern Ukraine: ministry

AFP Published July 8, 2023 Updated July 8, 2023 07:05pm

KYIV: Eight people were killed and 13 injured on Saturday in Lyman in eastern Ukraine after the town came under Russian rocket fire, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

"So far we know about 8 dead... The number of injured has increased to 13 people," the ministry said on social media.

A residential building, an annexe to a printing house and three cars were set on fire in the attack, it said.

US to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region where Lyman is located, said "at around 10:00 am, the Russians struck the town with multiple rocket launchers".

Lyman, a major rail hub, was initially captured by Russian forces but then re-taken by Ukraine's army in October.

Ukraine has reported Russian offensive operations in the area this week.

In the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine, an emergency services official was quoted by TASS news agency as saying two civilians were killed by Ukrainian fire overnight.

Ukrainian forces last month began a counteroffensive to take back Russian-controlled territory in the east and south of the country.

Facing powerful Russian defensive lines, they have only recaptured a few hundred square kilometres and around a dozen villages after more than a month.

