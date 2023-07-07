BAFL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
DFML 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.05%)
DGKC 54.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.9%)
FABL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HBL 78.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
HUBC 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.58%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
MLCF 30.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.34%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.03%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.66%)
PPL 66.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.35%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 103.21 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.48%)
UNITY 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,443 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,511 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,152 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,753 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.13%)
Checking out, when they like: Eagles announce farewell tour

AFP Published 07 Jul, 2023 01:29pm

NEW YORK: Chart-topping rock band the Eagles on Thursday announced a final tour after more than half a century in music, with the kickoff set for New York in September.

The ‘Hotel California’ rockers announced 13 initial dates, and said they “will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands,” anticipating the tour would continue into 2025.

The first concert will take place on September 7 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe,” the band said in a statement.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

Fellow rockers Steely Dan will join the band on tour, dubbed ‘The Long Goodbye,’ the statement said.

The Eagles are made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of late founding member Glenn Frey.

The band has six Grammys, a Kennedy Center honor and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. It has sold more than 150 million albums globally.

“We hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up,” the band said. “Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music.”

“At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The Eagles Hotel California

