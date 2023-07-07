Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

After 14 months: KSE-100 powers past 44,000 with over 600-point gain

Read here for details.

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

Read here for details.

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

Read here for details.

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

Read here for details.

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz says country’s progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

Read here for details.

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

Read here for details.

At least eight children killed in Shangla landslide

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $393mn, stand at $4.46bn

Read here for details.

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

Read here for details.