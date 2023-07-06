At least eight children killed in Shangla landslide

At least eight children have been killed due to a landslide in Shangla district’s Martung Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Aaj News reported.

As per initial reports, several children were playing in a field when a landslide hit them.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and started recovering dead bodies. Rescue 1122 officials feared more casualties as they recovered eight bodies in the evacuation efforts, where locals were also seen taking part.

A relief operation is underway to find missing children. Footage showed that an excavator was being used to search for bodies.