14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that 14 people were injured in Lahore as heavy rainfall continued for a second day.

He said the injured were taken to Ganga Ram Hospital, adding that their condition was critical.

He said some ministers had been allotted divisions to monitor while others had gone to the divisional head quarters.

On Wednesday, record heavy monsoon rain caused urban flooding in the provincial capital. Naqvi had said that urban flooding and record-breaking rain of 272 millimetres in just nine hours caused water ponds on roads in Lahore.

At least six people were also killed due to the rain.

The heavy rain inundated different localities, including Icchara, Monzang, Shadman, Gulberg, Muslim Town, Garden Town, Johar Town Qaddafi Stadium, Township, Badami Bagh, Abid Market, Nisbat Road, Harbanspura, Gawalmandi, Garhi Shahu, Shah Jamal, Tajpura, Laxmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Chauburji, Islampura, Sandha, Krishannagar Bazar, Shadbagh, Railway Station, Missri Shah, Waseempura, Mughalpura, Do Muriah Pul, Queen’s Road and Cooper Road, Baber Market, Outfall Road, Shahdara and Anarkali.