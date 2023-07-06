BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says country's progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

  • Premier says it is responsibility of the government, judiciary, armed forces and the people to act in unison to ensure development of the country
BR Web Desk Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 06:59pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the nation and state institutions must join hands to make Pakistan progress, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made the remarks while addressing local elders in Torghar after laying the foundation stone of the Torghar Buner Highway, Buner-Karakar Link Tunnel and Torghar-Buner RCC bridge.

Prime Minister said it is the responsibility of the government, judiciary, armed forces and the people to act in unison to ensure the development of the country.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the significance of unity, hard work and dedication by the nation to make the future of Pakistan brighter.

He said Pakistan recently faced financial challenges and got a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to avert default.

In this regard, he mentioned the supportive role of army chief General Asim Munir in clinching the three billion dollar deal with the global lender.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon gain a significant place in the comity of nations.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged the sacrifices of the forefathers of locals who donated their lands during the formation of Pakistan seventy years ago.

Prime Minister announced the establishment of a Danish school, two colleges in the area, and an educational facility project earlier launched by him in Punjab for children from underprivileged families.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the projects on this occasion. It was briefed that after the construction of the Torghar-Buner Road and bridge at the Indus River, people will travel only for one kilometre instead of 250 kilometres to reach areas situated on another bank of the River.

It was briefed to connect districts Buner, Mardan and Terbela.

The Prime Minister was briefed that the total length of the Karakar Tunnel will be 2.1 kilometres and constructed for 9.58 billion rupees in three years. It will connect District Buner with Swat Motorway.

Similarly, the Torghar-Buner RCC Bridge at Karakar on the Indus River will be 876 meters long and constructed at 9.95 billion rupees within three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said today he is pleased to lay the foundation stones of the development projects, which will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to work round the clock and complete these projects within one or one and a half years instead of the stipulated timeframe of three years.

