BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Markets

After 14 months: KSE-100 powers past 44,000 with over 600-point gain

  • Settles at nearly 44,200 on news that IMF board meeting is set for July 12 to consider Pakistan's SBA
BR Web Desk Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 04:59pm

Bolstered by developments on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another bullish run on Thursday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed well over the 44,000 level – widely seen as a resistance point earlier in the week.

This is the first time the index has closed over the 44,000 level since May 2022.

Index-heavy sectors including banking, cement, chemical, telecommunication, oil and gas exploration companies as well as OMCs settled in the green, while some automobile assemblers remained in the red.

Earlier during the day, the index was seen unable to sustain the level over 44,000, and retreated to around the 43,900-point mark. However, bulls returned to help the KSE-100 settle at 44,178.85 for an increase of 626.01 points or 1.44%.

Experts said the development comes as investors expect approval of a loan from the IMF during an Executive Board meeting in the coming days.

The IMF Executive Board meeting on Pakistan to consider a $3 billion loan programme will be held on July 12, the lender confirmed to journalists via email on Wednesday night.

Pakistan clinched the IMF’s staff-level approval last week.

On the economic front, as per data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistani rupee registered marginal appreciation against the US dollar, strengthening 0.13% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

Sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included, banking (160.19 points), oil and gas exploration (120.42 points) and cement (78.86 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 297.8 million from 351.2 million on Wednesday, however, the value of shares traded improved to Rs12.4 billion from Rs12 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 28.8 million shares followed by Pak Elektron with 16.2 million shares and Pak Petroleum with 14.1 million shares.

Shares of 335 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 200 registered an increase, 112 recorded a fall and 23 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 index IMF and Pakistan IMF executive board

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 06, 2023 12:12pm
KSE is asia's worst performing bourse
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
jalees Jul 06, 2023 12:37pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, always toxic comments, people like you are good source of creating unwanted panic.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Asghar Jul 06, 2023 04:00pm
@jalees, Well, Thulu mairandi is a citizen of an occupied nation India. Their education level is so low thanks to the temple education which teaches them no difference between loans and donations...lol So since he belong there, you can feel free thinking it's not his fault :-D
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

