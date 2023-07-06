BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

  • Court says former prime minister was wrongfully declared an absconder
BR Web Desk Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 07:16pm

An accountability court in Lahore said on Thursday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was wrongfully declared an absconder in plot allotment case and that the case proceedings show a pattern of "political victimisation".

The court on Thursday issued a detailed judgement of the reference, which was announced on June 24 about the alleged illegal allotment of plots in 1986 to the owner of a media house.

It said that the government forced the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to implicate Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case to affect his political future.

The detailed order also told NAB and revenue authorities to unfreeze Nawaz’s assets. The court also ordered copies of the judgement be sent to NAB’s chairman.

The order added that Nawaz also needs to be given the same relief extended to the main accused in the case, as per an old decision of the Supreme Court.

The court said due procedure was not followed while declaring Nawaz an absconder. The case for assets to be unfrozen was filed by shareholders of the former Prime minister’s property.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Nawaz Sharif's acquittal in a false case was a slap in the face of the accountability system.

"For years, a political narrative of loot and corruption was run against Nawaz Sharif and his family. However, he faced all his cases bravely and presented himself and the family for accountability."

She said Nawaz Sharif's political opponents lodged false cases against him to sabotage his political career, but he stood vindicated today.

The minister said the bogus cases were also registered during the previous government led by PTI chief Imran Khan.

Marriyum said the PTI chief, who used NAB to "fix" his political opponents, was now himself facing NAB cases.

Nawaz Sharif Plot allotment case

Comments

1000 characters

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

PM Shehbaz says country's progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

US layoffs halve in June as tech job cuts ease: report

Babar Azam says ready to play ‘anyone, anywhere’ in India

Read more stories