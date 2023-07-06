Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

A Pakistan Army major was martyred on Wednesday night during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber tribal district’s Shakhas area.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation on reported presence of terrorists.

‘‘While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists was underway, a party of terrorists was spotted by Major Abdullah who was leading the operation from the front,’’ ISPR said.

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

Due to heavy exchange of fire, Major Abdullah, 33, from Kohat embraced martyrdom.

Three terrorists and their facilitators were apprehended. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area, ISPR added.

‘‘Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,’’ the military’s media wing concluded.

In February, security forces killed 12 terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat area.

The ISPR said that the terrorists’ movement and activities were being watched by intelligence agencies over the past one week and the terrorists were lured in by providing a vehicle for escape that was intercepted and neutralised.