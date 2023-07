MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were little changed in the early session on Tuesday ahead of a state debt auction later in the day, where demand would be key in guiding direction for yields.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.1145% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1192%, the highest since April 28.

“We may be in for a range-bound week ... after a volatile last week,” a trader with a state-run bank said.