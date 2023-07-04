Brecorder Logo
Jul-Jun trade deficit shrinks 43.03pc to $27.547bn YoY

Published 04 Jul, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 43.03 per cent to $27.547 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23 (July-June) as compared to $48.354 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The country’s exports during the fiscal year 2022-23 were recorded at $27.744 billion against exports of $31.782 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, i.e. declined by 12.71 per cent, according to the trade data released by PBS on Monday.

The imports decreased by 31 per cent during the period under review by going down from $80.136 billion in 2021-22 to $55.291 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23.

On a year-on-year basis, exports witnessed a decline of 18.71 per cent and were recorded at $2.366 billion in June 2023 against the exports of $2.911 billion in June 2022.

The imports also decreased to $4.180 billion in June 2023 from $7.857 billion in June 2022, showing negative growth of 46.80 per cent. The trade deficit narrowed by 63.32 per cent on a YoY basis to $1.814 billion in June 2023 compared to $4.946 billion in June 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports during June 2023 increased by 7.55 per cent when compared to the exports of $2.200 billion in May 2023. The imports decreased by 3.42 per cent in June 2023 when compared to the imports of $4.328 billion in May 2023, according to the data.

The trade deficit narrowed by 14.76 per cent on a month-on-month basis and stood at $1.814 billion in June 2023 compared to $2.128 billion in May 2023.

