Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Tuesday said that economic stability is not possible till resolution of energy crisis.

While addressing the board meeting of the Sindh Transmission Dispatch Company (STDC) and Sindh Grid Company (SGC), he said that the provincial government is playing its role to end the energy crisis in the province. “Work on transmission line will be started soon on the K-IV project,” he said.

The energy minister said that the provincial government would determine its own rate of electricity, as the Sindh Grid Company has also been licensed by the provincial government.

Minister reviews green hydrogen project

Imtiaz Shaikh said that 25 per cent increase in the salaries of STDC employees between BPS 1 to 16 and a 20 per cent hike in salaries of employees of BPS 17 and above has already been approved.

The meeting also approved the nine-month expenditure of the STDC. It also approved the transmission line policy manual.

Imtiaz Sheikh urged the board members to strengthen communication with all stakeholders and to ensure access to relevant forums for solving the problems faced.

STDC Chief Executive Officer Saleem Sheikh, Independent Director Rafat Sultana, Deputy Director Alternative Energy Shahnawaz Farhan, Independent Director Aamir Haider, Chartered Director Independent Bilal Karim and others participated.

