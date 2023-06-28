AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

*
Recorder Report Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 08:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Tuesday said that economic stability is not possible till resolution of energy crisis.

While addressing the board meeting of the Sindh Transmission Dispatch Company (STDC) and Sindh Grid Company (SGC), he said that the provincial government is playing its role to end the energy crisis in the province. “Work on transmission line will be started soon on the K-IV project,” he said.

The energy minister said that the provincial government would determine its own rate of electricity, as the Sindh Grid Company has also been licensed by the provincial government.

Minister reviews green hydrogen project

Imtiaz Shaikh said that 25 per cent increase in the salaries of STDC employees between BPS 1 to 16 and a 20 per cent hike in salaries of employees of BPS 17 and above has already been approved.

The meeting also approved the nine-month expenditure of the STDC. It also approved the transmission line policy manual.

Imtiaz Sheikh urged the board members to strengthen communication with all stakeholders and to ensure access to relevant forums for solving the problems faced.

STDC Chief Executive Officer Saleem Sheikh, Independent Director Rafat Sultana, Deputy Director Alternative Energy Shahnawaz Farhan, Independent Director Aamir Haider, Chartered Director Independent Bilal Karim and others participated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

electricity Sindh Government Imtiaz Shaikh power tariffs energy crisis Sindh Energy Minister STDC Sindh Grid Company

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

PL: Hike may not be levied in one go

Millions of faithful perform Hajj

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Infrastructure, water: Ecnec approves projects worth over Rs280.53bn

Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

‘Tax on Deemed Income basis’ on immovable properties: Exemption only for persons appearing on Active Taxpayers’ List

Read more stories