AVN 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
BAFL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.52%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.06%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.49%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.9%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.7%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.64%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HUBC 69.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
MLCF 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 74.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PPL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.51%)
TRG 92.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.37%)
UNITY 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

French luxury house and Gucci owner, Kering buys fragrance label Creed in beauty push

Reuters Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 04:57pm
Photo: Kering
Photo: Kering

PARIS: Gucci owner Kering said on Monday it had struck a deal to buy high-end French fragrance label Creed, its first acquisition since flagging intentions earlier this year to create an in-house cosmetics business.

“The acquisition clearly marks a major step for Kering Beaute, allowing it to reach critical mass in this category,” said Raffaella Cornaggia, CEO of Kering’s beauty division.

A selection of luxury fragrances offered by Creed.
A selection of luxury fragrances offered by Creed.

The former Estee Lauder executive was appointed in February to lead the French group’s push into the segment.

Kering appoints De Sarno as Gucci creative director

High-end fragrances and niche beauty labels have enjoyed a surge in popularity since the COVID-19 lockdowns fuelled appetite for self-pampering.

The all-cash deal to acquire 100% of the fragrance house from funds controlled by BlackRock and by the company’s current chairman Javier Ferran is expected to close in the second half this year. Financial details were not provided.

RBC analyst Piral Dadhania estimated the deal worth between 1 and 2 billion euros, more likely in the upper end of the range, citing the recent purchase of Aesop by L’Oreal.

Kering plans to expand Creed’s products for women, candles and home fragrances as well as its geographic presence, notably in China, executives said.

The label, best known for its Aventus fragrance, which costs 210 euros ($229), counts 700 employees and generated 250 million euros in annual sales last year.

As for potential further acquisitions by the Kering group, the company is “attentive to M&A opportunities”, said Kering Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix. “We are very selective,” Duplaix added.

Affluent splash out on pricey Birkin bags but clouds loom

Kering Creed

Comments

1000 characters

French luxury house and Gucci owner, Kering buys fragrance label Creed in beauty push

Military trials of civilians not started yet, AGP tells SC

Second cargo carrying Russian crude oil arrives in Pakistan

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 285.99 against US dollar

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

FBR’s tax collection hits Rs7tr, says Dar

Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for two weeks

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

Dollar bonds jump on revised budget passage

Read more stories