AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

L'Oreal buys Australian brand Aesop from Natura in $2.5 bn deal

AFP Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 03:58pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

PARIS: L'Oreal announced Tuesday the signing of an agreement with Brazil's Natura & Co to acquire its Australian luxury cosmetics brand Aesop in a deal valued at $2.53 billion.

The Aesop brand posted sales of $537 million in 2022, according to a statement.

"Aesop taps into all of today's ascending currents and L'Oreal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential, notably in China and travel retail," L'Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said in the statement.

"We have great confidence that Aesop will join the L'Oreal Luxe Billionaire brands club and therefore contribute significantly to the growth of the division in the years to come," said Cyril Chapuy, president of the group's luxury division L'Oreal Luxe, adding that he looked forward to welcoming Aesop CEO Michael O'Keeffe and his teams.

Photo: Aesop
Photo: Aesop

L'Oreal overcomes pandemic as sales, profits surge

The L'Oreal Luxe division, which includes brands such as Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani, was the group's top performer for the second consecutive year in 2022, with sales climbing 18.6 percent to 14.6 billion euros ($15.9 billion).

Natura chief executive Fabio Barbosa said "the divestment of Aesop marks a new development cycle for Natura & Co."

"With a strengthened financial structure and a deleveraged balance sheet, Natura & Co, exercising strict financial discipline, will be able to sharpen its focus on its strategic priorities, notably our investment plan in Latin America," Barbosa said.

Natura wanted to concentrate on "continuing to improve The Body Shop's business and refocusing Avon International's footprint".

Natura bought British cosmetics company The Body Shop from L'Oreal in 2017.

Founded in 1987, Aesop is known for its skin, hair and body products.

It operates about 400 stores in America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, with a budding presence in China, where the first outlet opened in 2022.

L'Oreal, the world's number one cosmetics company, saw a 24.1 percent increase in net profit in 2022 to 5.7 billion euros and an 18.5 percent increase in sales to 38.3 billion. euros.

L'Oreal Lancome Aesop Yves Saint Laurent

Comments

1000 characters

L'Oreal buys Australian brand Aesop from Natura in $2.5 bn deal

Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

British boxer Amir Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test

Fire ruins warehouse complex at Dasu hydropower project

Read more stories