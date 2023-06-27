AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Act, 2023 notified

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Act, 2023, which was passed in the joint session of the Parliament on May 15, 2023.

The “Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021” was passed by the National Assembly but could not sail through the Upper House following which National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on April 14, 2023, forwarded it to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

After the notification, now people in Pakistan can legally donate their livers, kidneys, pancreas, and hearts, which will end exploitation.

The Parliament in its joint sitting held on May 15 passed the bill which on June 21 was sent to the Printing Press of Pakistan to be notified as an act of Parliament which will enable the people get organs of deceased people, who died in accidents or were declared brain dead.

According to official documents available with Business Recorder, the president of Pakistan has signed the act into law on June 20, 2023.

As per the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (Amendment) Act, 2023, at the time of issuing a driving licence relevant authorities shall include a section in the application form asking the applicant, if they agree to donate their organs and tissues in case of their accidental death.

It states that whoever applies for a driving licence may “opt to have their organs or tissues transplanted to any person in need of such human organs or tissues in case of accidental death of the signatory” and that these will be “removed by the nearest authorised medical institution or hospital duly recognised by the monitoring authority.”

It further added that relevant authorities, including those in the field of public health must make the public aware of the importance of organ donation “for the welfare of humanity from different scientific and religious aspects.”

The development comes as illegal organ transplants remains an issue in the country as annually hundreds of people in the country owing to various reasons most importantly poverty are selling their organs to local and international buyers at Rs 50,000 to Rs 500,000.

During the Parliamentary discussion on the subject, it was revealed that in Pakistan people are avoiding organs donations owing to religious beliefs and the lack of knowledge about laws.

The Parliamentary discussion had stressed for the need of creating mass awareness and promoting a culture of organ donation in the country aiming at addressing the shortage of organ donors and improve the state of therapeutic organ transplantation in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

transplantation human organs Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Act

Comments

1000 characters

Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Act, 2023 notified

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read more stories