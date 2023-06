NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Sunday approved 54 supplementary demands for grants for fiscal year 2021-22 and 30 for fiscal year 2022-23 after voice voting in the house.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presented these supplementary demands for grants which were approved after voting.

The supplementary demands for grants approved by the house for 2021-22 were related Emergency Relief and Repatriation; Intelligence Bureau; Board of Investment; Aviation division; National School of Public Policy; Civil Services Academy; Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division; Benazir Income Support Program; Climate Change division; Commerce division; Defence division; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Defence Services; Miscellaneous expenditure of Economic Affairs division; Power division; Petroleum division, Geological Survey of Pakistan; Federal Education and Professional Training division, Higher Education Commission (HEC); Finance division, other expenditure of Finance division, Controller General of Accounts, Superannuation Allowances and Pensions, Federal Board of Revenue; Foreign Affairs division, Foreign Missions; Housing and Works division; Industries and Production division; Information and Broadcasting division, Miscellaneous expenditure of Information and Broadcasting division; Information Technology and Telecommunication division; Interior division, other expenditure of Interior division, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Combined Civil Armed Forces; Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan division; Law and Justice division, Federal Shariat Court; National Food Security and Research division; National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination division; Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development division; Pakistan Railways; Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony division; Science and Technology division; States and Frontier Regions division; Federal Miscellaneous Investments and other loans and advances; development expenditure of Cabinet division; development expenditure of Climate Change division; development expenditure of Defence division; development expenditure of Higher Education Commission; development expenditure of Revenue division; development expenditure of Interior division, development Loans and Advances by Federal Government and Capital outlay on civil works.

The supplementary demands for grants for fiscal year 2022-23 were related to The demands for grants approved by the House were in respect of Cabinet; Intelligence Bureau; Prime Minister’s Office (Internal), National Disaster Management Authority; Climate Change division; Defence division, Defence services; Power division; Petroleum division; Foreign Affairs division, Foreign missions; Housing and Works division; Human Rights division; Industries and Production division; Financial Action Task Force (FATF); Information and Broadcasting division, miscellaneous expenditure of Information and Broadcasting division; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Combined Civil Armed Forces; Inter-provincial Coordination division; Maritime Affairs division; National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination division; Planning, Development and Special Initiatives division; Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), development expenditure of Cabinet division, development expenditure of Defence division; development expenditure of Power division; other development expenditure; development expenditure of Interior division and Capital outlay on Civil Works. The house also approved 15 excess demands for grants for the fiscal year 2021-22 after voice voting in the house.

The demands were related to Intelligence Bureau; Airports Security Force; Pakistan Post Office Department; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Defence Services; Housing and Works division; other expenditure of Interior division, Combined Civil Armed Forces; Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan division; Law and Justice Division, National Accountability Bureau; Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development division; Planning, Development and Special Initiatives division; States and Frontier Regions division and Federal miscellaneous Investments & other Loans and Advances.

