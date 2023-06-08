Sustainable Development Achievement Goals Programme: ECC approves Rs27bn supplementary grants

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved over Rs 27 billion supplementary grants including development schemes of Parliamentarians under the Sustainable Development Achievement Goals Programme (SAP) during the current fiscal year.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar considered and approved Cabinet Division and Ministry of Housing and Works and Power Division’s proposals regarding approval of TSG for implementation of development schemes under SAP.

The Ministry of Housing and Works moved two separate proposals for approval of TSG with the one of Rs1 billion for execution of development schemes in Punjab under SAP and another one of Rs14. 802 billion for the execution of development schemes during the outgoing fiscal year. The ECC approved both the proposals of the Ministry of Housing and Works.

The ECC also approved the Cabinet Division’s proposal of Rs5 billion for the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) during the current fiscal year (2022-23).

The ECC also approved Rs1.773 billion in favour of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the execution of development schemes of Punjab and KP provinces under SAP during the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23.

Of the total, Rs1.280 billion would be spent in development schemes in Punjab and Rs493 million for development schemes of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECC also approved Rs1.209 billion in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of 15 development schemes of the current fiscal year (2022-23).

The ECC also approved Rs3.96 billion in favour of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under WB Project–Higher Education Development in Pakistan for 2022-23. The ECC also approved TSG of Rs130 million in favour of the Ministry of Narcotics Control as TSG for the current fiscal year as well as Rs8 million in favour of the Ministry of Narcotics Control for Operational Cost of Anti-Narcotics Force for 2022-23.

The ECC also approved Rs6 million in favour of the Revenue Division to meet the shortfall of budget grant of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The meeting of the ECC was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

