AVN 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.62%)
EPCL 44.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUBC 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.22%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.73%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
TRG 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.92%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.9%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,184 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.67%)
BR30 14,532 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.5%)
KSE100 41,867 Decreased By -275.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 14,811 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sustainable Development Achievement Goals Programme: ECC approves Rs27bn supplementary grants

Zaheer Abbasi Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 09:34am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved over Rs 27 billion supplementary grants including development schemes of Parliamentarians under the Sustainable Development Achievement Goals Programme (SAP) during the current fiscal year.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar considered and approved Cabinet Division and Ministry of Housing and Works and Power Division’s proposals regarding approval of TSG for implementation of development schemes under SAP.

The Ministry of Housing and Works moved two separate proposals for approval of TSG with the one of Rs1 billion for execution of development schemes in Punjab under SAP and another one of Rs14. 802 billion for the execution of development schemes during the outgoing fiscal year. The ECC approved both the proposals of the Ministry of Housing and Works.

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

The ECC also approved the Cabinet Division’s proposal of Rs5 billion for the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) during the current fiscal year (2022-23).

The ECC also approved Rs1.773 billion in favour of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the execution of development schemes of Punjab and KP provinces under SAP during the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23.

Of the total, Rs1.280 billion would be spent in development schemes in Punjab and Rs493 million for development schemes of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECC also approved Rs1.209 billion in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of 15 development schemes of the current fiscal year (2022-23).

The ECC also approved Rs3.96 billion in favour of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under WB Project–Higher Education Development in Pakistan for 2022-23. The ECC also approved TSG of Rs130 million in favour of the Ministry of Narcotics Control as TSG for the current fiscal year as well as Rs8 million in favour of the Ministry of Narcotics Control for Operational Cost of Anti-Narcotics Force for 2022-23.

The ECC also approved Rs6 million in favour of the Revenue Division to meet the shortfall of budget grant of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The meeting of the ECC was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC parliamentarians Power Division TSG Ministry of Housing and Works SAP Finance minister Ishaq Dar supplementary grants Sustainable Development Achievement Goals Programme

Comments

1000 characters

Sustainable Development Achievement Goals Programme: ECC approves Rs27bn supplementary grants

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories