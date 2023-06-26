AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
Balochistan CM asks secretaries to attend budget meeting

Published June 26, 2023

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday directed all provincial departments’ secretaries to ensure their presence in the budget meeting of Balochistan Assembly.

He said that the budget meeting was the important stage of budget approval and all secretarial should take seriously budget meetings.

He said that secretaries should be present in the meeting and take note of the points raised by the members of the assembly.

The secretaries came with the complete preparation of the development and non-development budget data related to his departments, he said.

The CM directed to Chief Secretary should take action against the secretaries those did not attend the meeting.

