AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

APP Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in Paris on Friday and reiterated the resolve of Pakistan to complete the loan programme with the financial institution.

The PM met the IMF chief before leaving for London. It was his third meeting with the IMF chief, on the margins of the summit of world leaders on a new financing pact.

He appreciated the Managing Director IMF for taking into consideration the economic realities of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz meets IMF MD Georgieva with hope of programme revival

He said, “Pakistan is determined to fulfill all its commitments.”

He said Pakistan valued the assistance of the world in coming out of its severe economic challenges.

The floods in Pakistan further increased the economic difficulties but despite that, the government gave relief to its people, he noted.

He said it was the right of the people of Pakistan to receive relief as economic challenges caused a lot of unbearable pain to people.

“We want a balance between relief to the people and economic reality,” he said adding bringing the economy back on the path of growth was imperative for meeting the targets set by the IMF.

The PM said important measures needed to be taken for restoring the economy that had been battered in the four years of the previous government, adding revival of the economy would help in better achievement of targets of the IMF.

He said as always Pakistan would fulfill its commitments and pledges made to the international community.

The Managing Director IMF appreciated the resolve of the Prime Minister.

Shehbaz Sharif IMF Kristalina Georgieva

Comments

1000 characters

PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

‘Data protection bill lacks in certain areas’

Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

CJP for making tax regime reliable, consistent

Board terminates service contract of SNGPL MD

Solar project in Sindh: MoFA urges PD to facilitate Norwegian firm

Former finance minister Miftah quits PML-N

Read more stories