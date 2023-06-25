PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in Paris on Friday and reiterated the resolve of Pakistan to complete the loan programme with the financial institution.

The PM met the IMF chief before leaving for London. It was his third meeting with the IMF chief, on the margins of the summit of world leaders on a new financing pact.

He appreciated the Managing Director IMF for taking into consideration the economic realities of Pakistan.

He said, “Pakistan is determined to fulfill all its commitments.”

He said Pakistan valued the assistance of the world in coming out of its severe economic challenges.

The floods in Pakistan further increased the economic difficulties but despite that, the government gave relief to its people, he noted.

He said it was the right of the people of Pakistan to receive relief as economic challenges caused a lot of unbearable pain to people.

“We want a balance between relief to the people and economic reality,” he said adding bringing the economy back on the path of growth was imperative for meeting the targets set by the IMF.

The PM said important measures needed to be taken for restoring the economy that had been battered in the four years of the previous government, adding revival of the economy would help in better achievement of targets of the IMF.

He said as always Pakistan would fulfill its commitments and pledges made to the international community.

The Managing Director IMF appreciated the resolve of the Prime Minister.