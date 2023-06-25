AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures drop

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures dropped on Friday for a second straight day, weighed down spill-over pressure from weaker US crops on forecasts for beneficial rains in the US Midwest.

Canola on the Canadian Prairies needs more consistent moisture, but is progressing OK overall, a trader said. Most-active November canola lost $10 to settle at $705.10 per metric ton. July-November canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 4,110 times.

Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures fell to one-week lows as weather projections pointed to significant rain in parts of the Midwest, which analysts said could bolster crop conditions. Euronext August rapeseed futures also dropped. Industry sources expect, on average, Statistics Canada on Wednesday to estimate Canadian canola plantings of 21.8 million acres, up from 21.4 million last year.

canola canola crop canola oil canola rates

Comments

1000 characters

ICE canola futures drop

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

‘Data protection bill lacks in certain areas’

Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

CJP for making tax regime reliable, consistent

Board terminates service contract of SNGPL MD

Solar project in Sindh: MoFA urges PD to facilitate Norwegian firm

PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

Former finance minister Miftah quits PML-N

Read more stories