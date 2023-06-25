AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
NA acknowledges global support to Pakistan’s fight against climate change

APP Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Saturday unanimously recognized and expressed gratitude for the contributions of international and civil society organizations, besides the Pakistani diaspora in tackling the issues of related to climate change.

In a resolution moved by Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam appreciated the assistance in rehabilitating vulnerable communities affected by climate-induced disasters was particularly commended.

The House highlighted the urgent need for global cooperation to combat climate change and mitigate its adverse effects.

It acknowledged that extreme weather events, such as the 2022 flood, have disproportionately impacted vulnerable communities, placing a significant burden on women and children and exacerbating existing climate issues.

Emphasizing the importance of collective action, the House underscored the significance of protecting and uplifting these marginalized segments of society in the face of climate-related crises.

Islamic Relief Worldwide and the United Nations (UN) were specifically recognized and deeply appreciated for their vital role in guiding Pakistan’s climate action.

Their initiatives have facilitated the development of climate-resilient infrastructure, improved disaster risk management systems, and promoted sustainable livelihoods.

Encouraging the government of Pakistan to strengthen collaboration with international organizations, the House emphasized the potential benefits of leveraging their expertise and resources to enhance the country’s climate change mitigation policies and disaster risk reduction strategies.

It also called upon international organizations to continue supporting Pakistan’s efforts in tackling climate change through knowledge sharing.

The House further acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Pakistani philanthropists both abroad and within Pakistan towards national economic growth.

Recognizing their efforts, the House emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between the nation and its diaspora. Lastly, the House strongly advocated for the integration of gender mainstreaming and equality in all climate-related interventions, emphasizing the need to address the specific.

