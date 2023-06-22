AVN 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.37%)
3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.09% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 22, 2023 Updated June 22, 2023 04:25pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained an upward trajectory for the third successive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 286.73, an improvement of Re0.25, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, appreciating 0.08% to settle at 286.98.

In a key development, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar met with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday and discussed with him the Pak-US economic ties besides the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Earlier, Islamabad was severely criticised by the IMF with Esther Perez Ruiz, the lender’s Resident Representative for Pakistan, expressing dissatisfaction with the budget proposals announced by Dar for fiscal year 2023-24, calling them a missed opportunity to broaden the tax base while criticising the new amnesty scheme that “creates a damaging precedent”.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said with the help of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the immediate task was to increase the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country up to $5 billion.

Internationally, the US dollar languished near a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his usual messaging at his semi-annual testimony, offering little room for surprise.

In remarks to lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Powell said further U.S. rate increases are “a pretty good guess” of where the Fed is heading if the economy continues in its current direction. Those comments were in line with what the central bank said at its policy meeting last week.

That sent the greenback down nearly 0.5% against a basket of six major peers in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped slightly on Thursday, with trader expectations of further interest rate hikes countered by potentially bullish U.S. oil inventory data after preliminary figures showed a fall in stocks.

