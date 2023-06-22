AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

APP Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said with the help of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the immediate task was to increase the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country up to $5 billion.

He said he had fervently advocated a unified approach to steer the country out of the economic challenges on a path to sustainable growth.

“Employing a whole-of-the-the-government approach, the coalition government has decided to set up a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with a mandate to frame economic policies that ensure policy predictability, continuity and effective implementation to revive the economy”, the prime minister said in a tweet.

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

He said by virtue of its composition, the SIFC will serve as a top decision-making forum to push through fundamental reforms in the structure of the economy.

To begin with, he said the forum will focus on leveraging key sectors such as IT, agriculture, energy, minerals and mining, and defence production.

“Attracting investment from friendly countries remains one of the key goals of the SIFC,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the need for a representative forum like the SIFC has long been felt, given the scale of the economic challenges caused by internal and external factors.

He said the textbook approach to deal with a unique set of problems is not workable anymore. Hence all the more reason to leverage collective wisdom to kick-start the economy to make it self-reliant, export-driven, and robust, capable of withstanding external shocks and upheavals.

“Creative ideas offer the solution to our economic problems,” he added.

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif Agriculture IT sector FDI energy sector PM Shehbaz Sharif minerals sector defence production Economic distress SIFC SIFC apex committee

Comments

1000 characters

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

KE discusses options of participation in Jamshoro power unit with PD

Rs76.726bn approved to keep CDMP commitment with IMF

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Additional tax on incomes, profits, gains: Textile exporters term move ‘harsh’, ‘anti-business’

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

APTMA seeks resumption of RCET scheme

Finance Bill: NA discusses Senate suggestions

Read more stories